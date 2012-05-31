Shares of Asia Aviation Pcl, owner of the Thai
affiliate of Malaysia-based budget carrier AirAsia Bhd
, rose as much as 8 percent above their initial public
offer price in their debut on Thailand's main stock exchange.
By 0302 GMT, Asia Aviation shares were trading at 3.84 baht
($0.12), 3.78 percent above the IPO price of 3.7 baht ($0.12).
Trading volume was at a high of 330 million shares.
Asia Aviation, a holding company that owns 51 percent of
budget carrier Thai AirAsia, raised 4.5 billion baht ($141.18
million) in its initial public offering this
month.
1000 (0300 GMT)
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok;
viparat.jantraprapaweth@thomsonreuters.com)
($1 = 31.875 baht)