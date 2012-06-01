Thailand's strong economy has left some select domestic
plays in sectors such as bank, telecoms and property, which tend
to perform in tandem with local demand, looking attractive,
according to broker KGI Securities.
But investors should avoid energy shares because
commmodities and other riskier assets are still under pressure
from global uncertainties such as the euro zone debt crisis, the
broker said in its investment strategy report for June.
Mid-sized Bank of Ayudhya Pcl, industrial
conglomerate Siam Cement Pcl, telecoms group Shin
Corporation Pcl and housing developer Asian Property
Development Pcl are among its top picks.
"For the month of June, the global decision point would be
on June 17, when Greece is set to hold a re-election ... We
believe global risk assets would consolidate ahead of the
election," it said.
"The overall tone of our top picks remains defensive.
However, we see a few domestic beta plays having specific and
attractive themes, so we added them into model portfolio," it
said.
1547 (0847 GMT)
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok;
viparat.jantraprapaweth@thomsonreuters.com)
13:06 STOCKS NEWS THAILAND: Hemaraj Land up on upbeat land
sales target
Shares in Hemaraj Land and Development Pcl HEMR.BK rose
after the industrial land developer told analysts that it had
raised its land sales target for the year thanks to strong
demand.
Thirteen out of 14 analysts tracking the company rate the
stock at 'buy' or 'strong buy', with one rating it at 'hold'.
Broker KGI Securities rated the stock 'outperform', with a
target price of 3.10 baht ($0.10).
Hemaraj shares were up 2.2 percent at 2.84 baht at the
midsession break of 0530 GMT, outperforming the broader market
.SETI which was down 1.1 percent.
KGI Securities said it upgraded its 2012 earnings forecast
to 2.37 billion baht, up more than five times from a year
earlier. It also raised 2013 earnings forecast for the company
to 3.0 billion baht, an increase of 26 percent.
"After joining Hemaraj's analyst meeting, we are confident
that the company will be able to show strong land sales in the
second quarter and make a new land sales record of 2,000 rai
this year," KGI Securities said in a report.
"It has a number of potential new customers and expansion
plans for existing customers. Management also guided that land
sales during the second quarter remain strong, mainly from the
automotive industry," it said.
1234 (0534 GMT)
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok;
viparat.jantraprapaweth@thomsonreuters.com)