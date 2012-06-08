BRIEF-HSBC Bank Canada qtrly basic shr $0.36
* Qtrly net interest income was $282 million, which was in line with Q4 of 2015
Shares in property developer Pruksa Real Estate Pcl gained more than 2 percent on expectations that demand for mid- and low-end houses would boost its sales this year.
At the midsession break of 0530 GMT, Pruksa shares were up 2.26 percent at 13.6 baht ($0.43), outpacing a 0.15 percent gain of the property sector and a 0.44 percent rise of the broader market.
Ten out of 21 analysts tracking the company rate the stock at 'buy' or 'strong buy,' three rating it at 'hold' and eight putting the stock at 'sell' or 'strong sell.'
Broker Kasikorn Securities rated the stock 'outperform,' with target price of 21 baht.
"Pruksa is our top pick in the Thai residential sector ... Pruksa has seen a decent recovery in demand at its mid- to low-end townhouses both in flood-hit and non-flooded areas and robust demand for mid-end condos," it said in a report.
1334 (0634 GMT)
($1 = 31.535 baht)
($1 = 31.535 baht)
HONG KONG, Feb 21 HSBC Holdings' 2016 pre-tax profit fell 62 percent, below analysts' estimates, as it grappled with slowing economic growth in its core markets of Hong Kong and Britain and took one-time charges related to some of its businesses.
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Singaporean Banks Report Card 2016 https://www.fitchratings.com/site/re/894538 SINGAPORE, February 20 (Fitch) The 'AA-' credit ratings and Stable Outlooks on Singapore's local banks will continue to be supported by their adequate profitability, disciplined funding and liquidity and strong capitalisation, despite weaker asset quality, says Fitch Ratings. The credit profiles of the three banks - DBS Grou