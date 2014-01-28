BRIEF-Kingfisher says Bunnings' UK entry hasn't changed its plans
* CFO says has not seen any indication of changes in consumers' patterns of buying
Jan 28 Stock Spirits Group PLC : * Performance for 4th quarter, and the 2013 year as a whole, in line with
management expectations * Source text
* CFO says has not seen any indication of changes in consumers' patterns of buying
LONDON, March 22 Iron ore pellet producer Ferrexpo is resuming dividends following a 20 percent rise in its 2016 earnings, driven by a surge in commodity prices and lower costs, the company said on Wednesday.
LONDON, March 22 Home improvement retailer Kingfisher said it was concerned that uncertainty around French and British politics could hit future demand after a solid performance in its home market helped it to beat 2016 profit forecasts.