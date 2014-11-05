Nov 5 Stock Spirits Group Plc :
* Following on from strong first half performance, latter
half of Q3 has been very tough trading period, particularly in
Poland
* In Poland, have continued to see disruption in supply
chain resulting from duty increase; these trends have continued
into start of Q4
* Have experienced very aggressive competitor pricing and
promotional activity to secure distribution into trade
customers, this has resulted in considerable pressure on margins
* Have not yet been able to achieve growth in revenues
expected
* Unless trading conditions improve, there is a risk that
our full year results (group EBITDA) could be between 5 mln
euros and 10 million euros below expectations
* Believe that some level of disruption may continue into
early part of next year, after which expect to see return to
more normal trading patterns
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: