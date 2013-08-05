* Stockton failed to heed danger signs of housing downturn
-audit
* State report pans decisions regarding debt, spending
* City manager says turning around past practices
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 5 Many of Stockton,
California's fiscal problems can be traced to poor
decision-making, weak accounting and fiscal mismanagement, state
controller John Chiang said on Monday.
If left unaddressed, the problems will continue to "invite
wasteful spending," Chiang's office said in a report released on
Monday.
An audit by his office found that Stockton officials should
have been aware of how the cost of retiree healthcare and labor
contracts would place a long-term strain on the city's finances.
Stockton filed for bankruptcy last year after its city
council concluded it could not accept further public safety
cuts. With nearly 300,000 residents, Stockton was the biggest
U.S. city to have filed for bankruptcy until Detroit filed last
month. Stockton's case is testing whether
bondholders and bond insurers will be forced to swallow losses
while the city leaves pensions for its workers and retirees
intact.
The California controller's audit also found that as early
as 2006, officials should have been aware that a decline in
home-building permits was a potential signal that Stockton's
housing boom was coming to an end and would pare city revenue.
Stockton issued $125 million in pension obligation bonds in
2007 along with other long-term debt as its housing market was
on its way to a vicious slide that hammered the city's budget.
Stockton was also not very good about its bookkeeping,
according to the report, released by Chiang's office as the city
prepares to file its plan to adjust its debt in U.S. Bankruptcy
Court next month.
Stockton's city council in June adopted a $159.5 million
general fund budget for the fiscal year that began on July 1.
The spending plan is balanced by eliminating $12.6 million in
payments to creditors along with $9.9 million in subsidies for
retired city employees' healthcare.
Bond insurers Assured Guaranty and National Public Finance
Guarantee have led the court challenge to Stockton's bankruptcy
and have tried to block the city's plan to force losses onto
bondholders while continuing to pay into the state pension fund.
Stockton officials, notably City Manager Bob Deis, last year
conceded the city's bankruptcy was the result of its finances
being in disarray, too much spending and too much debt.
Hired by Stockton in 2010, Deis has helped spearhead $90
million in spending cuts, including cuts to police in one of
California's most dangerous cities.
To help Stockton exit from bankruptcy, city unions have
offered concessions and the city council has placed a measure to
hike the city sales tax on the November ballot to raise revenue.
Deis in a letter last month to the controller's office said
its audit of Stockton "'bayonets the wounded' after the battle
has been fought to repair a distressed city."
Deis told Reuters on Monday the audit report failed to shed
new light on Stockton's problems, adding he would release before
he retires in November a review of internal controls to help the
city avoid its past mistakes. "It'll be a step-by-step road
map," he said.