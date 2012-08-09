SAN FRANCISCO Aug 9 Bond insurer, Assured Guaranty Ltd, on Thursday contested Stockton, California's eligibility for bankruptcy, becoming the second creditor to ask a federal court to reject the city's petition for protection from creditors.

Assured's filing, which followed a separate challenge from a unit of insurer MBIA Inc, argued that Stockton failed to prove it was insolvent and did not negotiate in good faith. (Reporting By Peter Henderson; Editing by Bernard Orr)