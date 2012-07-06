SACRAMENTO, Calif., July 6 Stockton, California
may not immediately disclose details of the city's
pre-bankruptcy talks with creditors during the opening rounds of
its Chapter 9 bankruptcy case, the judge overseeing it said on
Friday during its first hearing.
"I am not of a mind to just open up the books," Judge
Christopher Klein said during the hearing in U.S. Bankruptcy
Court in Sacramento, California.
Stockton may, however, reveal "The Ask," the nickname its
lawyers have given the city's proposals to creditors during its
three months of confidential talks with them, said Klein.
Stockton, a city of 300,000 in California's Central Valley,
last month filed for Chapter 9 bankruptcy protection from its
creditors after lengthy confidential talks with its creditors
failed to produce concessions to help it close a $26 million
budget gap.
Stockton is the most populous U.S. city to file for
bankruptcy, a controversial move city leaders say was
unavoidable given the city's severe revenue slump, high debt
burden and expensive benefit obligations to its employees and
retirees.
After slashing more than $90 million in spending in recent
years to a point where city officials say further cuts would
endanger public safety, Stockton's bankruptcy plan aims for
bondholders and its employees and retirees to suffer losses to
help bolster the city's finances.
The city has proposed defaulting on bond payments, cutting
employee compensation and scrapping lifetime medical benefits
for retired employees as cost-savings moves.
Bondholders, bond insurers, city unions and retirees are
preparing to fight Stockton in bankruptcy court but at the first
hearing of the city's case they agreed with the city's legal
team to Klein's plan for its first steps.
Those steps include a July 20 deadline for Stockton to
explain why it should be eligible for bankruptcy - which one of
the city's bond insurers has hinted it will contest - followed
by an Aug. 9 deadline for objections.
Stockton's legal team and the city's creditors will then
meet again in Klein's chambers on Aug. 23 for a hearing on
sharing information.
"We'll make it work," said Marc Levinson, the lawyer leading
Stockton's legal team.
Levinson, who represented Vallejo, California, during its
three years in bankruptcy from 2008 to 2011, had hoped to lay
out as much information as possible about Stockton's talks with
its creditors.
But Klein said he favored an incremental approach, noting he
did not want details of the give and take of the negotiations
made public initially.
Klein said it would be vital to encourage ongoing talks
between the city and its creditors so any deals could speed
bankruptcy proceedings if he deems Stockton eligible for Chapter
9 protection.
Confidential talks between financially distressed
municipalities considering bankruptcy and their creditors are
required ahead of a bankruptcy filing as the result of state
legislation approved in the wake of Vallejo's bankruptcy filing.
Levinson noted Stockton has reached tentative agreements
with two of its unions since filing for bankruptcy that may help
the city's finances.
The deals are expected to be ratified by the end of the
month.
This case is In re: City of Stockton, California, Debtor in
U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Eastern District of California,
Sacramento Division (Case No. 2012-32118)
(Reporting By Jim Christie)