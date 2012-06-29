By Jim Christie
| June 28
June 28 Stockton, California became the largest
city to file for bankruptcy in U.S. history on T hursday, after
decades of fiscal mismanagement and a housing-market crash left
it unable to pay its workers, pensioners and bondholders.
The filing followed three months of confidential talks
between Stockton and its creditors aimed at averting bankruptcy.
The negotiations ended on Monday with the city failing to
win enough concessions to help close its shortfall for the
fiscal year starting on July 1.
The city of nearly 300,000 in California's Central Valley
becomes the nation's most populous to file for Chapter 9
bankruptcy. Jefferson County, Alabama, still remains the biggest
in terms of debt outstanding, as it had a debt load exceeding $4
billion when it filed in 2011. Stockton has about $700 million
in bond debt.
Stockton has suffered a sharp drop in revenue since the
collapse of its once red-hot housing market. The housing boom
transformed the farming city into a distant bedroom community of
the San Francisco Bay area, and the bust put it at or near the
top of national foreclosure rankings in recent years.
(Editing by John Mair)