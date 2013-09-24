BRIEF-S&P says Atlantic City, NJ GO debt rating raised to 'CCC' on improved operating environment
* S&P says Atlantic City, NJ GO debt rating raised to 'CCC' on improved operating environment; outlook developing
SACRAMENTO, Calif., Sept 24 The bankrupt city of Stockton, California will announce its plan on Friday for adjusting its debts and the city council will review it next week, a lawyer for the city told Reuters on Tuesday.
Attorney Marc Levinson also said the plan could be filed with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Sacramento in October if Stockton's city council approves it quickly.
* Brookfield to acquire controlling stake and assume sponsorship of Terraform Power
* Pdf 1: Swiber Holdings Limited (Judicial Management Announcement)