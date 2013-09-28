By Jim Christie
SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 27 Stockton, California said
on Friday it had struck tentative deals opening the door to
settlements with two major creditors, and putting the city at
the "beginning of the end" of its bankruptcy case.
The deals also could avert a major court fight promised by
the creditors, bond insurers that led opposition to Stockton's
bankruptcy and who had threatened to drag the state pension fund
Calpers into their fight with the city.
In a draft of its plan for exiting bankruptcy, Stockton said
it had the "outlines of a negotiated settlement" with bond
insurer Assured Guaranty over $124.3 million in outstanding
pension obligation bonds the city had targeted for losses.
The draft plan also disclosed a preliminary deal with bond
insurer National Public Finance Guarantee over $45.1 million in
outstanding lease revenue bonds for the city's arena that had
been in dispute.
The draft plan provided no details on the potential
settlement with Assured and a spokesman for the bond insurer
declined to comment. The draft said Assured executive management
had not yet reviewed the deal.
"As this document was being finalized, the City was in
negotiations with this creditor and had developed the outlines
of a negotiated settlement," the draft said.
It also said a preliminary term sheet agreement had been
reached with National, along with agreements on other bonds
insured by it relating to parking garages and a city building.
National spokesman Kevin Brown confirmed the deal to
Reuters: "We're pleased to have reached a settlement agreement
with the City of Stockton that should expedite its exit from
bankruptcy."
The draft said Stockton is near the "final chapter" of
bankruptcy, noting that "while we expect further intense
negotiations and court hearings, with perhaps a set back here
and there before this is over, this at least is the beginning of
the end."
National and Assured led efforts by Stockton's so-called
capital markets creditors to block the city's bankruptcy case
from moving forward, and they had insisted city pensions managed
by Calpers be treated like other debt the city wanted to impair.
The U.S. municipal bond market has been watching Stockton's
bankruptcy case closely for more than a year as the city in
California's Central Valley had been aiming to force bondholders
to swallow losses while leaving pensions untouched.
Alabama's Jefferson County in its bankruptcy restructuring
plan in June proposed losses for bondholders, becoming the first
local government to do so since the 1930s.
Pension costs are a growing concern for the $3.7 trillion
municipal debt market and National and Assured contested
Stockton's maintaining payments to Calpers, the California
Public Employees' Retirement System.
U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Christopher Klein in April found
Stockton eligible for bankruptcy protection and said the
showdown the insurers sought over payments to Calpers would have
to wait until the city filed its plan for adjusting its debt to
exit from bankruptcy.
Calpers, had been sidelined in Stockton's bankruptcy
proceedings but was ready to help defend its pension payments.
A spokeswoman for the $269 billion pension fund released a
statement hinting at a truce with Stockton's capital market
creditors. "We are hopeful this proposed plan of adjustment will
allow Stockton to regain its footing and continue to provide the
essential services to its citizens," the statement said.
Stockton's draft plan said the city would keep paying into
Calpers, noting it would "reform and reduce the costs of its
pension program along with other post-employment benefits, but
retain the basic Calpers pension which is crucial to the City's
ability to recruit and retain a quality workforce."
Dale Ginter, a lawyer for Vallejo, California's, retired
employees in that city's bankruptcy, said he sensed exhaustion
on the part of Stockton's bond insurers: "People are probably
tired. They've spent a lot of money on attorneys fees".
Ginter also believes the bond insurers saw they may be
better off cutting deals than continuing to contest pension
payments in court when city employees and retirees had given up
so much in concessions to help the city fix its finances.
"The employees and the retirees are taking a very big
reduction in benefits," said Ginter after reading through
Stockton's draft plan.
It projected Stockton's general fund through fiscal
2049-2050 would save $659 million from pension reforms while
ending medical benefits for retirees would save $812 million
over the same period.
The timing for a clash with Stockton over its plan for
adjusting its debt to exit bankruptcy also would have been
problematic for the bond insurers.
Stockton's city council recently put a measure to increase
the city's sales tax on the November ballot to in part help the
city exit bankruptcy following its austerity measures.
With revenue tumbling as its housing market crashed,
Stockton cut $90 million in spending from 2008 through last year
to balance its budgets and slashed it work force. But early last
year Stockton's city council rejected deeper cuts due to
concerns about public safety amid a spike in violent crime and
it approved declaring bankruptcy.
Stockton's city council will take up the draft on Oct. 3 and
the city could file a final plan with Klein early next month.
With about 300,000 residents, Stockton was the most populous
U.S. city to file for bankruptcy until Detroit filed in July.