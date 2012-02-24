(Adds details, background)

STOCKTON, Calif. Feb 24 The city manager of Stockton, California, said on Friday he will urge the city's leaders to suspend debt-service payments on about $2 million of bonds while it negotiates with creditors.

City Manager Bob Deis said a stoppage of bond payments was needed because of a necessary restructuring of the city's troubled finances. An attorney representing Stockton said the city plans to seek mediation with its creditors to avoid bankruptcy.

The Stockton City Council will take up the recommendation at its meeting on Tuesday, along with a plan to begin a confidential neutral evaluation process under California law under which the city will seek to reach a settlement with its creditors to avert a Chapter 9 municipal bankruptcy filing.

However, a so-called material event notice filed on Friday with the U.S. municipal bond market regulator, stated "no assurances can be given" that the process would result in a settlement or obviate the need for a future bankruptcy filing.

A financial review of the city by Management Partners that was included in the notice concluded Stockton "is facing a very serious financial crisis," and is insolvent from a budget perspective.

While the recent recession depleted city revenue, debt issuance between 2004-09 increased Stockton's debt-service payments linked to the general fund budget by 600 percent, "creating major cash-flow demands after revenues and reserves plummeted," it said.

The review also pointed to unpredictable payments on variable-rate debt, investment losses on pension bond proceeds, rising retiree healthcare costs and continued revenue declines.

Ahead of the city manager's announcement, Moody's Investors Service warned it may downgrade ratings on about $341 million of the city's outstanding debt. (Reporting by Jim Christie, additional reporting by Karen Pierog in Chicago; editing by Gary Crosse)