STOCKTON, Calif. Feb 24 The city manager
of Stockton, California, said on Friday he will urge the city's
leaders to suspend debt-service payments on about $2 million of
bonds while it negotiates with creditors.
City Manager Bob Deis said a stoppage of bond payments was
needed because of a necessary restructuring of the city's
troubled finances. An attorney representing Stockton said the
city plans to seek mediation with its creditors to avoid
bankruptcy.
The Stockton City Council will take up the recommendation at
its meeting on Tuesday, along with a plan to begin a
confidential neutral evaluation process under California law
under which the city will seek to reach a settlement with its
creditors to avert a Chapter 9 municipal bankruptcy filing.
However, a so-called material event notice filed on Friday
with the U.S. municipal bond market regulator, stated "no
assurances can be given" that the process would result in a
settlement or obviate the need for a future bankruptcy filing.
A financial review of the city by Management Partners that
was included in the notice concluded Stockton "is facing a very
serious financial crisis," and is insolvent from a budget
perspective.
While the recent recession depleted city revenue, debt
issuance between 2004-09 increased Stockton's debt-service
payments linked to the general fund budget by 600 percent,
"creating major cash-flow demands after revenues and reserves
plummeted," it said.
The review also pointed to unpredictable payments on
variable-rate debt, investment losses on pension bond proceeds,
rising retiree healthcare costs and continued revenue declines.
Ahead of the city manager's announcement, Moody's Investors
Service warned it may downgrade ratings on about $341 million of
the city's outstanding debt.
