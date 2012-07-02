SAN FRANCISCO, July 2 Lawyers for Stockton,
California will appear for the first time in a Sacramento court
this week to make their case for protecting the city from its
creditors in bankruptcy.
Stockton, a city of nearly 300,000 in California's Central
Valley, filed for Chapter 9 bankruptcy last week.
Its legal team has been scheduled to appear in U.S.
bankruptcy court o n F riday, July 6, in the first hearing of the
city's case (Case No. 2012-32118), one of their lawyers said on
Mon day.
Attorney Marc Levinson, who also represented Vallejo, a
California city that recently exited from bankruptcy, said a
judge for the case had not yet been appointed.
Stockton is seeking court approval for its 2013 fiscal year
budget. The $155 million spending plan relies on closing a $26
million deficit largely with defaults on bond payments, cuts to
employee compensation and eliminating the city's medical
insurance program for its retired workers.
Bond insurer Assured Guaranty Ltd put Stockton on notice on
F riday that it would fight the city in bankruptcy court, noting
it believes Stockton had alternatives to bankruptcy to
restructure its finances.
Assured Guaranty has $161.4 million of insured exposure to
Stockton through its Assured Guaranty Corp and Assured Guaranty
Municipal Corp subsidiaries.
"We volunteered our team of municipal turnaround experts,"
Assured Guarantee said in a statement, "to offer a plan that
would have allowed the City to avoid filing for bankruptcy".
Following a California law, Stockton held three months of
negotiations with creditors that failed to produce enough
concessions to close the city's budget gap by the time the
deadline for the talks expired last week.
"Since the City Council has not engaged in any meaningful
effort to initiate revenue enhancement, asset sales or pension
reform, it is questionable whether the City has taken all steps
necessary and available to meet the stringent eligibility
criteria for filing a bankruptcy petition under chapter 9," the
Assured Guarantee statement said.
(Reporting by Jim Christie; Editing by Dale Hudson)