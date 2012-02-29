SAN FRANCISCO Feb 28 Stockton, California's city council approved a plan late on Tuesday night for the city to skip some bond payments in an effort to restructure its precarious finances and avoid becoming the biggest U.S. city to file for bankruptcy.

Along with defaulting on about $2 million of debt payments through the end of its current fiscal year, the city located about 85 miles east of San Francisco will seek mediation with its major bond holders to try to get a break on its debt to help tackle a budget gap projected to range from $20 million to $38 million.

A state law approved after Vallejo, California's 2008 bankruptcy requires negotiations in front of a mediator that could last up to 90 days with creditors, bond insurers, public employee unions and retired government employees before a local government can file for bankruptcy.

While Stockton officials say they hope to avert bankruptcy, the city of 292,000 people in California's Central Valley has hired an attorney who represented much smaller Vallejo, which drew national attention to financial problems of local governments in the most populous U.S. state. (Reporting By Jim Christie; Editing by Eric Walsh)