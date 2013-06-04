June 4 Standard & Poor's Ratings Services on
Tuesday said it revised Stockton, California Wastewater System's
certificates of participation outlook to stable from negative.
The outlook revision reflects Stockton's Chapter 9
bankruptcy filing on June 28, 2012 that does not have a direct
financial impact on the wastewater fund's operations.
Even though the city has filed for bankruptcy protection
"there has been no interruption of payments for wastewater
related debt, no sequestration of wastewater revenues and
pooled cash balances attributable to the wastewater
fund have not been diverted," the rating agency said in a
statement.
S&P also said the system should be able to maintain its good
financial performance even though there are economic pressures
related to the overall user base.