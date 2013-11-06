By Jim Christie
| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO Nov 5 Voters in Stockton,
California approved a tax hike on Tuesday, putting a city that
had been regarded as a test case of pension spending in U.S.
municipal bankruptcies closer to regaining solvency.
Until Detroit filed for bankruptcy earlier this year, the
city of roughly 300,000 residents in California's Central Valley
had been the biggest U.S. city to file for legal protection from
its creditors.
The increase in the sales tax in Stockton from 8.25 percent
to 9 percent will raise about $300 million over 10 years and
allow the city to move on with restructuring its finances and
hire more than 100 additional police officers.
Those priorities were potent selling points for a crime
plagued city where services have been slashed in recent years,
said Jack Pitney, professor of government at Claremont McKenna
College.
Some 52.5 percent of voters approved the measure compared to
47.5 percent who opposed it, results showed.
"Under other circumstances it might have had a tougher time,
but when the cupboard is bare you have to find some way to
restock the shelves," Pitney said.
Stockton recently filed its plan to exit bankruptcy with the
judge overseeing its case. The plan includes concessions from
current and retired employees, settlements with creditors and
the expectation of revenue from the tax increase.
Without that revenue, Stockton would have to restart talks
with its creditors and cut $11 million in spending, said Bob
Deis, the architect of the city's financial restructuring.
"We would have lost credibility," said Deis, who recently
retired as Stockton's city manager. "All the paperwork, all the
documentation, all the deals would have come to a screeching
halt."
Deis said he expects U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Christopher Klein
will soon confirm the city's plan so it can exit bankruptcy
early next year.
PENSION CHALLENGE
Burdened by bond debt and generous benefits for employees
and retirees, and reeling from a plunge in revenues caused by
the recession and the implosion of its once-hot housing market,
Stockton filed for bankruptcy after furloughs, pay cuts and a 40
percent cut to its payroll failed to keep its budget in balance.
Bond insurers Assured Guaranty and National Public Finance
Guarantee challenged Stockton's bankruptcy, which included plans
to keep payments to its pension fund, the California Public
Employees' Retirement System, intact while trying to impose
losses on bondholders.
The fight was widely seen as a test of whether public
pensions, an expense of growing concern to the $3.7 trillion
U.S. municipal debt market, could be impaired in federal
bankruptcy court like other obligations.
With such measures now off the table in Stockton, the
municipal debt market is now looking to bankruptcy cases of San
Bernardino, California and Detroit to see if such pensions may
be impaired.
Assured and National, which back about $240 million of the
city's debt, failed to block Stockton from establishing its
eligibility for bankruptcy protection and recently agreed to
accept losses of as much as 50 percent on some bonds.
Stockton will continue to pay into its pension fund and its
retirees' pensions remain whole, but 1,100 of them are losing
their health insurance, which allows the city to erase a
liability of more than $500 million from its books.
(Reporting by Jim Christie; editing by Patrick Graham)