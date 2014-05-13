By Robin Respaut
| SACRAMENTO, Calif.
SACRAMENTO, Calif. May 12 A holdout creditor
suggested on Monday that Stockton's top financial consultants
may have been too fiscally conservative in its proposed debt
adjustment plan, a blueprint at the center of its municipal
bankruptcy case.
In the first day of a closely watched trial over Stockton's
proposed bankruptcy exit plan, the city's biggest remaining
creditor questioned long-term estimates for property and sales
tax revenues and its expectations for cash reserves.
Attorneys for Franklin High Yield Tax-Free Income Fund and
Franklin California High Yield Municipal Fund, which Stockton
has proposed to pay pennies on the dollar, predicted that the
city's witnesses would not admit in court that the city could
not pay Franklin. Instead, Stockton wanted to use its money in
other ways, said James Johnston, attorney for Franklin.
"The city wants to throw Franklin into that historic trough,
from which it is now emerging, and throw dirt into the ditch,"
Johnston said in his opening statements.
In a trial scheduled to last four days, U.S. Bankruptcy
Court Judge Christopher Klein must determine if Stockton's exit
plan is feasible and fair and if the city can withstand its
pension obligations in the years to come.
Stockton's financial advisers and managers cautiously
developed a proposal to end its two-year-long foray into Chapter
9 protection, said Marc Levinson, the attorney representing
Stockton.
"If the court doesn't confirm this plan, it'll likely send
us back to the drawing board," said Levinson.
But Franklin objects to the city's expectation that it will
eventually increase its minimum cash reserves while giving
Franklin $94,000 for a $35 million loan.
Stockton is still contending with "a daunting array of needs
that the city has not funded," including police services and
deferred maintenance projects, said Robert Leland, senior
manager at the consulting firm Management Partners, who was
hired by Stockton to develop a long-range financial plan.
Without sufficient contingencies, "the city is on the brink
of bankruptcy every year," Levinson said.
Stockton's Chief Financial Officer Vanessa Burke said the
money that was originally allotted to pay Franklin, revenue from
public facility fees, was now committed for future
infrastructure projects.
Stockton's bankruptcy, one of only a handful of municipal
insolvencies in the country, has been watched closely to see how
it affects bondholders compared to retirees and other creditors.
Stockton reaffirmed its plan to leave its pensions
untouched, admitting that "pension obligations are large and
painful, but the city concluded a long time ago it has no choice
but to make those payments," Levinson said.
