Oct 1 Stockwik Forvaltning AB

* Says Stockwik makes its first investment in a small company through acquisition of BergFast AB

* Says BergFast has 30 employees and turnover in 2014 is expected to reach around 30 million Swedish crowns

* Says the acquisition of BergFast will already from current year have positive impact on Stockwik's results

* Says the cash purchase price amounts to 12.5 million crowns

* Says the amount borrowed for this transaction amounts to 3.5 million crowns

* Says Stockwik to issue convertible bonds of 8.8 million crowns and 2-3 million crowns in over-allotment option