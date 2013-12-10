LONDON Dec 10 Bankers are assembling financing
packages of around 200 million euros ($275.4 million) to back a
sale of Norwegian children's furniture maker Stokke, after final
round bids were submitted on Monday, banking sources said on
Tuesday.
Goldman Sachs was hired earlier this year to advise
on the sale of the family-owned firm which could fetch between
350 and 400 million euros.
Private equity firms expected to have submitted final-round
bids in an auction process included Advent, Carlyle, EQT,
Investcorp, Montagu and Nordic Capital, the sources said.
All of the private equity firms were either not immediately
available to comment or declined to comment. Stokke was not
immediately available to comment.
A decision on who will be the successful bidder is likely to
emerge within the next few days, the sources said.
Bankers are working on debt packages of up to 200 million
euros, or around 6 times Stokke's EBITDA (earnings before
interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation) of approximately
30 million euros. Debt is likely to include senior leveraged
loans and mezzanine financing, the sources added.
Bankers and debt investors are eager to lend to the company
following a lack of new M&A deals this year and view the company
as a strong performer.
Stokke makes high-end prams and furniture for children, such
as the Tripp Trapp high-chair which can be adjusted to fit a
child as he or she grows.
($1 = 0.7261 euros)
(Editing by David Holmes)