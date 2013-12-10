LONDON Dec 10 Bankers are assembling financing packages of around 200 million euros ($275.4 million) to back a sale of Norwegian children's furniture maker Stokke, after final round bids were submitted on Monday, banking sources said on Tuesday.

Goldman Sachs was hired earlier this year to advise on the sale of the family-owned firm which could fetch between 350 and 400 million euros.

Private equity firms expected to have submitted final-round bids in an auction process included Advent, Carlyle, EQT, Investcorp, Montagu and Nordic Capital, the sources said.

All of the private equity firms were either not immediately available to comment or declined to comment. Stokke was not immediately available to comment.

A decision on who will be the successful bidder is likely to emerge within the next few days, the sources said.

Bankers are working on debt packages of up to 200 million euros, or around 6 times Stokke's EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation) of approximately 30 million euros. Debt is likely to include senior leveraged loans and mezzanine financing, the sources added.

Bankers and debt investors are eager to lend to the company following a lack of new M&A deals this year and view the company as a strong performer.

Stokke makes high-end prams and furniture for children, such as the Tripp Trapp high-chair which can be adjusted to fit a child as he or she grows. ($1 = 0.7261 euros) (Editing by David Holmes)