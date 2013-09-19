STOCKHOLM, Sept 19 Norwegian children's furniture maker Stokke and its advisor Goldman Sachs will launch a sale of the firm within the next few weeks which could value it at around 350 to 400 million euros ($467-534 million), three people familiar with the matter said.

The people said a sale of the family-owned firm could begin as soon as in a week or two and is likely to draw interest from Nordic and international private equity firms, attracted by Stokke's scope for continued strong growth.

Stokke, founded in 1932 by the Stokke family, did not reply to repeated requests for comment. Goldman Sachs declined to comment.

Stokke makes high-end prams and furniture for children such as the Tripp Trapp high-chair, made of beech, which can be adjusted to fit a child as it grows. ($1=0.7492 euros) (Reporting by Sven Nordenstam; Editing by Greg Mahlich)