By Luke Pachymuthu and Terje Solsvik
| SINGAPORE/OSLO, April 12
SINGAPORE/OSLO, April 12 Norway's Stolt Nielsen
is the frontrunner to win a contract to develop land and
build storage for up to 4 million barrels of oil and chemicals
at Singapore's Jurong Port, f iv e industry sources told Reuters.
Singapore, Asia's largest oil trading hub, is redeveloping
Jurong Port, on the western tip of the island, and the cost of
the storage and terminal work has been estimated by industry at
up to $300 million.
"All indications are that Stolt is the frontrunner to get
the contract," a senior executive familiar with the bidding
process told Reuters.
A decision on the contract, which was originally due to be
awarded in December, is expected within a few months, the
sources said.
Stolt Nielsen and Jurong Port declined to comment.
Jurong Port is a subsidiary of Singapore infrastructure
specialist, Jurong Town Corporation (JTC).
The new storage facility is expected to have 3.15 million
barrels of storage for oil, with chemicals taking up most of the
remaining capacity.
China Aviation Oil (Singapore) and Geneva-based
trading company Vitol also participated in the bidding.
Stolt Nielsen is being favoured because of its experience in
chemical shipping and storage, as well as terminal operations.
"One of the strongest elements of its bid is that it has
that background in chemicals," one of sources familiar with the
bid said.
"They also were more willing to portion out a bigger segment
of the total storage capacity to chemicals...that falls in line
with Singapore's broader plan to develop more high value
industries around the petrochemicals sector."
The company's terminal business also acts as a hedge to
volatile shipping markets, analysts familiar with the company
said.
"Stolt Nielsen's terminals complement their chemical
shipping and tank container businesses, and by investing in it
they can pull in more business in the other segments too,"
Oslo-based analyst Erik Folkeson at Swedbank First Securities
said.
"The terminals also offer a more stable contribution to cash
flow and profits and therefore act like a hedge against the more
volatile shipping operations. So an expansion of this business
is good in our view."
Stolt Nielsen already has experience in Asia and started
operations at a 75,000 cubic-metre chemical storage facility on
Jurong Island in November.
"They have plans to expand this facility by up to 300,000
cubic metres through 2013, 2014," one of the sources said.
The facility is operated by Stolt Nielsen's subsidiary,
Stolthaven Terminals, which also has operations in China and
Malaysia.
(Editing by Ed Davies)