OSLO, March 15 Norwegian-listed chemicals tanker group Stolt Nielsen said one of its vessels suffered an explosion on board in the Gulf and one of its 25 crew was missing.

"A Coalition warship is presently on site and is providing assistance," the firm said on Thursday. "One crew member is currently missing."

It added it was still assessing the condition of the vessel, the MT Stolt Valor. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)