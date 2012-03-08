(Repeats to additional Reuters clients)

OSLO, MARCH 8 - OSLO, March 8 (Reuters) - Stolt Nielsen Ltd : * Is contemplating the issuance of new senior unsecured three-year and/or six-year bond issues in the Norwegian bond market * Proceeds from the bond issue(s) will be used to repay debt and for general corporate purposes * DNB Markets, Nordea Markets and Swedbank First Securities have been appointed as joint lead managers in connection with the potential transaction