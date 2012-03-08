Deere revenue rises 1.8 pct
Feb 17 U.S. farm equipment maker Deere & Co reported a 1.8 percent rise in quarterly revenue, partly helped by stronger pricing.
(Repeats to additional Reuters clients)
OSLO, MARCH 8 - OSLO, March 8 (Reuters) - Stolt Nielsen Ltd : * Is contemplating the issuance of new senior unsecured three-year and/or six-year bond issues in the Norwegian bond market * Proceeds from the bond issue(s) will be used to repay debt and for general corporate purposes * DNB Markets, Nordea Markets and Swedbank First Securities have been appointed as joint lead managers in connection with the potential transaction
Feb 17 U.S. farm equipment maker Deere & Co reported a 1.8 percent rise in quarterly revenue, partly helped by stronger pricing.
RIYADH, Feb 17 A Saudi train derailed near the eastern city of Dammam on Friday, injuring 18 people, after flooding from heavy rains caused the rail line to erode, the Saudi Railways Organization said in a statement.
* Financial expenses fall 77 pct to 163.6 mln reais (Adds background throughout)