BRIEF-Starcore qtrly loss per share C$0.03
* Starcore international-equivalent gold production from mine operations of 11,794 ounces in period ended jan 31, 2017 versus production of 13,215 ounces
(Corrects paragraph 1 to say "appointed", not "appointment")
Dec 4 Stonehaven, a lifetime mortgage provider, appointed chartered accountant Nicola Foley as senior financial controller and company secretary.
Foley will oversee the product suite and develop new products. She will also work closely with the board and assist with the general management of the business.
Foley has sat on the boards of many listed companies including Brookfield Asset Management Inc and AOL Inc , and private equity funds such as Global Infrastructure Partners where she advised on consolidation and tax structuring. (Reporting by Lehar Maan in Bengaluru)
* Starcore international-equivalent gold production from mine operations of 11,794 ounces in period ended jan 31, 2017 versus production of 13,215 ounces
WASHINGTON, March 17 Arconic Inc said on Friday it had dropped its request for a $259 million loan from the U.S. Energy Department, a day after the Trump administration proposed killing the program aimed at boosting manufacturing of advanced technology vehicles.
March 17 Speculators bolstered bullish bets on the U.S. dollar, pushing net longs to their highest since late January, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday and calculations by Reuters.