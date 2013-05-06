(Recasts with McAfee's offer price)
HELSINKI May 6 Intel Corp's security
software division McAfee said it plans to buy Finland's network
firewall maker Stonesoft Oyj for around $389 million
in cash, a 128 percent premium to the company's stock market
value at Friday's close.
The move comes as a slump in the PC industry hurts security
software sales. Microsoft Corp's Windows 8, launched in
late October, was bundled with free anti-virus software -
another blow for the industry.
The tender offer for Stonesoft shares was 4.50 euros per
share, compared with their closing price on Friday of 1.97
euros.
($1 = 0.7624 euros)
(Reporting by Ritsuko Ando; Editing by David Holmes)