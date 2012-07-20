* Q2 results miss expectations, Q3 outlook weak
* Company hit by euro zone crisis as well as print media
decline
* CEO says to cut more production capacity
(Adds shares, CEO and analyst comments)
HELSINKI, July 20 Finnish paper maker Stora Enso
reported weaker-than-expected quarterly profit on
Friday and said Europe's debt crisis was hurting sales, already
under pressure from a shift away from print media towards
digital.
European paper manufacturers, including Stora Enso
and Finnish rival UPM-Kymmene, have had to
cut costs and production capacity to deal with the move away
from paper as well as competition from cut-price rivals in
emerging markets. Now Europe's troubles are having an impact
too.
"It is clear that the continuing issues in the euro zone
started to have a more material impact on our key markets during
the later part of the second quarter," Chief Executive Jouko
Karvinen said.
The CEO said the company would continue to cut its output
capacity to improve its profitability and bolster its cash flow.
"The reality, as for most of the past five years since 2007,
is that the environment is not going to get any easier," he
said. "We also must and will continue to adjust our
manufacturing capacity to the market demand."
Stora Enso has been trying to cope with the difficult
conditions by cutting capacity and investing in new businesses
like packaging and pulp in emerging markets.
The group's shares fell 7.1 percent to 4.82 euros by 1110
GMT a fter it reported 141 million euros ($172.9 million) in
operational profit, missing the market's average forecast for
153 million euros in a Reuters poll.
Stora Enso forecast third-quarter operational profit would
be the same or slightly higher than in the second quarter, and
said sales would likely be around the same as the second
quarter's 2.72 billion euros.
"Obviously, the market demand for paper has been soft. But
the market was still expecting something stronger," said Evli
Bank analyst Markku Jarvinen. "We'll probably see some more soft
conditions ahead, with the economic environment being
difficult."
But he said Stora Enso appeared to be moving along with its
restructuring plans, and recommended the shares a "buy" with a
price target of 6 euros.
($1 = 0.8156 euros)
(Reporting by Ritsuko Ando. Editing by Jane Merriman)