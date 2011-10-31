STOCKHOLM Oct 31 Finnish forest company Stora Enso is considering a major investment in a new cartonboard mill in southern China, Swedish newspaper Dagens Industri reported on Monday.

Chief executive Jouko Karvinen said in an interview with the newspaper that a new integrated mill, which would manufacture both pulp and cartonboard, would be a large investment, costing more than the company's Montes del Plata pulp mill in Uruguay.

"I won't give you a number," Karvinen told the newspaper. "But it is big. Montes del Plata is a $2 billion investment. That is a pulp mill, and an integrated mill usually costs more. So this is a very significant investment."

"I cannot give a date, but what I can say is that it is very high up on our strategic agenda," he was quoted as saying.

Stora Enso shares were down 3.8 percent at 4.73 euros by 1332 GMT. (Reporting by Veronica Ek; Editing by Dan Lalor)