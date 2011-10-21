HELSINKI Oct 21 Forest group Stora Enso
said it was planning to step up production cutbacks
in the current quarter to protect paper prices, when reporting a
third-quarter profit below forecasts after slowing economy cut
paper demand more than expected.
Stora Enso's underlying operating profit fell 20 percent to
204 million euros ($280 million), missing all forecasts in a
Reuters poll which ranged from 209-223 million.
Analysts had already revised their Stora Enso estimates
after rivals UPM-Kymmene and Sappi earlier
this month warned over profits.
Stora said operating profit in the fourth quarter would be
somewhat lower year-on-year.
($1 = 0.730 euro)
