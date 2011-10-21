HELSINKI Oct 21 Forest group Stora Enso said it was planning to step up production cutbacks in the current quarter to protect paper prices, when reporting a third-quarter profit below forecasts after slowing economy cut paper demand more than expected.

Stora Enso's underlying operating profit fell 20 percent to 204 million euros ($280 million), missing all forecasts in a Reuters poll which ranged from 209-223 million.

Analysts had already revised their Stora Enso estimates after rivals UPM-Kymmene and Sappi earlier this month warned over profits.

Stora said operating profit in the fourth quarter would be somewhat lower year-on-year. ($1 = 0.730 euro) (Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom; Editing by Dan Lalor)