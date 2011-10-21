* Q3 adjusted EBIT 204 mln euros vs 214 mln in Reuters poll

HELSINKI, Oct 21 Europe's largest paper and board maker Stora Enso missed forecasts with its third-quarter profit and warned demand would slow more in the struggling paper sector.

However, investors had feared worse, given rivals UPM-Kymmene and Sappi had this month issued profit warnings.

The slowing of the global economy exacerbates problems in a European paper industry dogged by overcapacity and shrinking demand for years.

Shares in Stora were up 2.6 percent at 1138 GMT while the Helsinki bourse had gained 0.9 percent.

"A lot of negatives have been loaded in the stock, so its valuation is very low," said Katja Keitaanniemi, head of research at Swedbank Finland, explaining Friday's rise in Stora's share price.

The shares, down about 50 percent in the last six months, have a price-to-book value of around 0.5.

Third-quarter underlying operating profit fell by a fifth year on year to 204 million euros ($280 million), missing all forecasts in a Reuters poll of analysts that ranged from 209 million-223 million.

The company expects fourth-quarter profit to be somewhat lower than the 167 million euros a year ago, because demand is set to fall in all its business units, meaning a drop of at least 18 percent from the third quarter.

"Forecasts for the fourth quarter will be cut. But in the third quarter, volume development was all right; especially, magazine paper volumes have been strong, and pulp volumes are up from the previous quarter," said Evli analyst Markku Jarvinen.

Stora Enso said its market pulp deliveries for the quarter increased 16 percent year on year, reducing some concern caused by UPM-Kymmene's weak pulp market view.

Analysts said another bright spot in Stora's report was the view that prices for most paper grades would be stable from the third quarter, supported by its stepped-up shutdown of mills.

"...It is clear going into the fourth quarter our customers, as well as ourselves, will reduce inventories, and therefore we will further step up the manufacturing curtailments which we increased significantly in the third quarter," Chief Executive Jouko Karvinen said in a statement.

