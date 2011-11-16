* Prepares to curtail production at three Finnish mills
* Up to one week per month through H1 2012
(Adds detail, background)
HELSINKI Nov 16 Europe's largest paper
and board maker Stora Enso is preparing for
production cuts and temporary lay-offs at three Finnish mills
next year due to weak demand, a spokeswoman told Reuters.
The company is mulling whether to cut paper and board
production at its Veitsiluoto, Anjala and Inkeroinen mills for
up to one week per month during the first half of 2012,
spokeswoman Paivi Kauhanen said.
The three mills produce magazine paper, book paper and
packaging board.
Stora Enso warned in October it will step up manufacturing
cuts due to the weakening demand. In the third quarter it
curtailed its paper and board production by 9 percent of its
capacity.
The growing macro-economic uncertainty has been a blow for
European paper industry which has for years struggled with
overcapacity and falling demand.
Shares in Stora Enso were 1.3 percent down at 4.19 euros at
1310 GMT.
(Reporting By Jussi Rosendahl; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)