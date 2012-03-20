* Stora Enso to build 1.6 bln euro mill in China
* Pulp capacity 900,000 tonnes
* Company targets Asia's growing food package market
HELSINKI, March 20 Finnish paper company Stora
Enso plans to invest 1.6 billion euros ($2.1 billion)
to build a new mill in China, banking on growth in the Asian
market as it faces weakening demand and overcapacity in Europe.
Stora Enso said on Tuesday that it would build an integrated
board and pulp mill in Guangxi, southern China, with a
paperboard capacity of 900,000 tonnes. Production is scheduled
to start in the fourth quarter of 2014.
Paperboard is used for everything from food to cigarette
packages. Stora Enso Chief Executive Jouko Karvinen said the
food packaging business is attractive as some 1.5 billion new
consumers are forecast to start buying packaged food in the next
10-15 years.
"Obviously a very significant part of that will be Asia,
especially China. We say about one half of the total growth is
in China," Karvinen told a conference call.
The company has been struggling to cope with a weakening
European market amid slow economic growth and a shift by
consumers to online media. It has been cutting jobs and shifting
its focus to consumer packaging board from paper.
"This investment has been long-awaited and was not
surprising. This is in line with their strategy of getting
growth from emerging markets," Evli analyst Markku Jarvinen
said.
Stora Enso has been building plantations around Guangxi
since 2002. The company's other operations in China include a
coated fine paper mill in Suzhou and an uncoated magazine paper
mill in Dawang.
The latest project will be financed by around 60 percent
debt and 40 percent equity, the company said. Rating agency
Moody's affirmed Stora Enso's Ba2 credit rating and stable
outlook, saying the investment would make it less dependent on
the declining European paper market.
The mill is due to be operated as a joint-venture with
state-owned Guangxi Forestry Group, which will hold 15 percent
of the equity.
Shares in Stora Enso were 0.3 percent lower at 5.75 euros by
1401 GMT, off the lows of 5.62 euros, while rival UPM-Kymmene
was down 1.5 percent and the STOXX Europe 600 basic
materials index 3.5 percent lower.
($1 = 0.7552 euros)
