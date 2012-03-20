HELSINKI, March 20 Finnish paper company Stora
Enso said it plans to invest 1.6 billion euros ($2.1
billion) to build a new mill in China, as it expands in the
growing Asian market instead of Europe where it faces weakening
demand and overcapacity.
Stora Enso said it aimed to build an integrated board and
pulp mill in Guangxi, southern China, with a paperboard capacity
of 900,000 tonnes with production scheduled to start in the
fourth quarter of 2014.
The project will be financed by around 60 percent in debt
and 40 percent in equity, the company said on Tuesday.
($1 = 0.7552 euros)
(Reporting by Ritsuko Ando)