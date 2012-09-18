* Stora to set up paperboard JV in Pakistan
* Sees fast growth in the area
HELSINKI, Sept 18 Forest group Stora Enso
is to set up a paperboard joint venture in Pakistan
with Packages Ltd as it shifts focus from ailing
papermaking to healthier areas such as the packaging business.
Stora Enso, which holds 6.4 percent in Packages Ltd, has
said it sees fibre-based consumer board consumption in Pakistan
growing 9 percent annually. It said the joint venture's sales
were forecast to be $130 million this year.
The Finnish company said both partners will invest $135
million into the joint venture during 2013 and 2014. The agreed
value of the company was about $108 million.
Stora, saying every third beverage carton in the world is
made from its materials, earlier this year announced a plan to
invest 1.6 million euros to build a consumer board and
eucalyptus pulp mill in China. It had earlier planned to boost
its industrial packaging board production in Poland by investing
285 million euros.
The Pakistan deal , subject to regulatory approval, is seen
being completed in the first quarter of next year.
(Reporting By Jussi Rosendahl; Editing by Eric Meijer)