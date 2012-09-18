HELSINKI, Sept 18 Finnish forest firm Stora Enso
is to set up a paperboard joint venture in Pakistan
with Packages Ltd as it shifts more focus from paper
to the packaging business, it said on Tuesday.
Stora Enso said the joint venture's sales were forecast to
be $130 million this year, and the agreed value of the company
was about $108 million. Both companies will invest $135 million
during 2013 and 2014, Stora said.
The deal, subject to regulatory approval, is seen to be
completed during the first quarter of next year.
(Reporting By Jussi Rosendahl; Editing by Ron Popeski)