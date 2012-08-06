Aug 6 A federal appeals court in New York
revived on Monday an antitrust lawsuit in which purchasers
accused a unit of Finland's Stora Enso Oyj of
conspiring to fix prices of coated paper used in magazines.
The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said a lower court
erred in dismissing the case against Stora Enso North America
Corp, because a jury could reasonably find that it entered an
unlawful agreement with Finland's UPM-Kymmene Oyj to
raise the price of so-called "publication paper."
The 2nd Circuit also said the lower court correctly
dismissed the case against the Stora Enso parent, because the
plaintiffs did not offer enough evidence that it was directly
involved in the North American's unit's marketing, sale or
pricing of the paper in the United States.
(Reporting By Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Gerald
E. McCormick)