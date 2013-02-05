Deals of the day- Mergers and acquisitions
March 10 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:
HELSINKI Feb 4 Finnish forest group Stora Enso said it plans to cut paper production and 600 jobs after reporting weaker-than-expected earnings and forecasting a slow first quarter.
The paper, pulp and packaging board maker said it would shut down two paper machines in Sweden, representing 3.4 percent of all European newsprint capacity, to cope with the falling paper demand.
Stora's fourth-quarter operational profit rose 6 percent year-on-year to 155 million euros ($210 million) but missed the market's average forecast of 162 million euros in Reuters poll.
It forecast first-quarter operational profit to be about one-third lower than in the previous quarter due to weak paper and sawn timber markets. ($1 = 0.7376 euros) (Reporting By Jussi Rosendahl)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, March 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings believes that the reorganization of the Telefonica Chile Group will have no credit impact for the current creditors of Telefonica Moviles Chile S.A. (TMCH) and Telefonica Chile S.A. (TCH), as the credit profiles of the group will remain largely unchanged. TMCH announced its board of directors' approval on the group reorganization plan on March 6, 2017, which will result in a merger between th
* Says continues to evaluate strategic options in line with board's commitment to act in stockholders' best interests