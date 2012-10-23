HELSINKI Oct 23 Paper, pulp and packaging board maker Stora Enso said it plans to close more mills and slash jobs to cope with falling paper demand.

The Finnish company also reported a better-than-expected 175 million euros in operational profit. The market's average forecast was for 150 million euros according to a Reuters poll.

Stora Enso said it plans to shut down a paper machine in Sweden as well as a paperboard plant in Finland, in addition to other cuts. The closures would reduce 520 jobs and cut costs by 36 million euros ($47 million), it said. ($1 = 0.7651 euros) (Reporting By Jussi Rosendahl)