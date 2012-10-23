Italy - Factors to watch on Feb. 22
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.
HELSINKI Oct 23 Paper, pulp and packaging board maker Stora Enso said it plans to close more mills and slash jobs to cope with falling paper demand.
The Finnish company also reported a better-than-expected 175 million euros in operational profit. The market's average forecast was for 150 million euros according to a Reuters poll.
Stora Enso said it plans to shut down a paper machine in Sweden as well as a paperboard plant in Finland, in addition to other cuts. The closures would reduce 520 jobs and cut costs by 36 million euros ($47 million), it said. ($1 = 0.7651 euros) (Reporting By Jussi Rosendahl)
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.
The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
* Says receipt of purchase order for supply of additional bio-metric OFAMOS devices for Digital Mission Mode Project