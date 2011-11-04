(Adds more detail)

HELSINKI Nov 4 Europe's largest paper and board maker Stora Enso said it plans to cut around 150 jobs to cope with weak demand and that it was seeing few signs of a recovery in Finland.

The company said it was cutting around 80 workers in corrugating packaging operations in Finland, and around 70 in core and coreboard operations in Germany, Finland, the United Kingdom and the United States.

The move will help its packaging business cut annual costs by 6 million euros ($8 mln) from the first quarter of 2012, and it will record restructuring and write-down charges of around 4 million euros in the fourth quarter of 2011, the company said. ($1 = 0.728 Euros) (Helsinki Newsroom. Editing by Jane Merriman)