(Adds more detail)
HELSINKI Nov 4 Europe's largest paper and board
maker Stora Enso said it plans to cut around 150 jobs
to cope with weak demand and that it was seeing few signs of a
recovery in Finland.
The company said it was cutting around 80 workers in
corrugating packaging operations in Finland, and around 70 in
core and coreboard operations in Germany, Finland, the United
Kingdom and the United States.
The move will help its packaging business cut annual costs
by 6 million euros ($8 mln) from the first quarter of 2012, and
it will record restructuring and write-down charges of around 4
million euros in the fourth quarter of 2011, the company said.
($1 = 0.728 Euros)
(Helsinki Newsroom. Editing by Jane Merriman)