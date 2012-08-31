HELSINKI Aug 31 Stora Enso Oyj : * To become sole owner of Rets Timber * Has acquired UPM Kymmene's 50% shareholding in the sawn timber trading company Rets Timber * Says rets timber is a leading European softwood sawn products supplier to the

Middle East and North Africa * Says will not have a material impact on the operating profit of Stora Enso

building and living (Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)