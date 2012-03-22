(Repeating to more subscribers with no change to text)
* UK to abolish VAT exemption for self storage rental
* Firms to consult with HMRC on proposed changes
LONDON, March 22 Britain's self storage firms
said a proposal in Finance Minister George Osborne's budget to
remove a loophole that had enabled them to avoid paying VAT
would hit the industry across the UK.
The rental of self storage units is currently exempt from
the sales tax, having been treated as a licence to occupy land
in the same way as renting commercial property.
The proposals announced by Osborne in Wednesday's budget
statement will take effect in October following a consultation
between HM Revenue & Customs (HMRC) and the industry.
"This proposed legislative change would have an industry
wide impact in the UK," Britain's biggest self storage company
Safestore said in a statement on Thursday.
Safestore said it would be able to raise prices to offset
the impact of the changes, spelling bad news for some customers.
"Our customer licence agreements allow us to vary pricing
with 28 days notice and we would therefore expect to be able to
adapt our business model to mitigate the impact of the proposed
tax changes," it said.
The company said around 50 percent of its letting space in
the UK is taken by business customers which will limit the
impact of the changes as businesses will reclaim the VAT.
Safestore's Parisian business, which generates a quarter of
group revenue, will be unaffected.
Rival Big Yellow said all major self storage firms
would be impacted by the changes and that it would consult with
the HMRC. It added that 30 percent of its revenue comes from
business customers, the vast majority of whom can recover VAT.
Lok 'n' Store said, unlike many in the industry, it
had always charged VAT on it storage services and, therefore,
the proposed change would have no impact on it.
On Wednesday Osborne said he would look to remove a number
of VAT anomalies, including removing exemptions for sports
nutrition drinks and hot food from supermarkets such as
rotisserie chickens.
Shares in Safestore were down 1.7 percent to 116 pence at
1000 GMT. Big Yellow shares were down 3.2 percent to 300 pence.
Shares in Lok 'n' Store were down 1.9 percent to 105.5 pence.
