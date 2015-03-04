March 4 Storebrand :

* Storebrand Livsforsikring has successfully has successfully placed nok 1 billion perpetual subordinated bonds, with a coupon of 3M Nibor + 3.05 percent

* The bonds provide for an optional call by Storebrand Livsforsikring AS on 17 March 2020, and an optional or mandatory deferral of interest under certain circumstances