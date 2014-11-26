OSLO Nov 26 Norwegian life insurance firm
Storebrand said it is unlikely to pay a dividend on its
2014 earnings as it needed more time to meet new solvency
requirements and had to strengthen its reserves, it said on
Wednesday.
"Our financial targets are updated with a new Solvency II
target of minimum 130 percent," it said. "Given the short time
period before finalization of Solvency II regulations, the low
interest rate environment and the continued reserve
strengthening for longevity, it is unlikely that the Board of
Directors will propose a dividend for 2014."
Storebrand said it expects its 2014 cost to income ratio at
60 percent and targets keeping the rate unchanged through 2017.
