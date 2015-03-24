OSLO, March 24 Norwegian insurer Storebrand sees strong demand for its services and may pay a dividend after 2015 earnings, the first in five years, the company's chief executive told Reuters on Tuesday.

"All else equal, the fact that our key numbers are as strong as they are, is positive for a potential dividend for 2015," CEO Odd Arild Grefstad said, adding that a decision would be taken based on the year-end accounts some time in early 2016.

Storebrand has been forced to build up its reserves in recent years to meet new regulatory demands and to compensate for the fact that pension policy holders live longer while interest rates on many of the company's investments have fallen.

The last time it paid a dividend was for the 2010 financial year.

"The market is fantastic. We had a good year in 2014 and that's continuing into 2015 ... we're well satisfied so far this year," Grefstad said.

"We've said the dividend is tied to the solvency situation, and with the transitions rules that's now well above the 130 percent level we've been guiding for. That's positive with regards to making the quickest possible return to a dividend." (Reporting by Camille Knudsen, editing by Terje Solsvik)