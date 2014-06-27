OSLO, June 27 Norwegian insurer Storebrand
welcomed on Friday the final regulations on transition
rules for paid-up policies with investment choices, announced
earlier on Friday by the Norwegian finance ministry, which it
said are in line with the government's original proposals.
"Storebrand view it positive that the final regulations now
are in place," the firm said in a statement.
In a separate statement however, the country's financial
services lobby group expressed disappointment over the
regulation, saying it was too strict and would not permit future
pensioners to pick their own portfolios for the next several
years.
(Reporting by Gwladys Fouche, editing by Terje Solsvik)