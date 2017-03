OSLO Dec 19 Norwegian insurance firm Storebrand signed a new five-year, 240 million multicurrency revolving credit facility on Friday, replacing an existing 240 million facility signed in 2012.

Danske Bank acted as co-ordinator with Nordea Bank as facility agent, it said. The facility is provided by Citigroup, Danske Bank, Handelsbanken, J.P.Morgan, Nordea, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken, Swedbank and The Royal Bank of Scotland. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi, editing by Stine Jacobsen)