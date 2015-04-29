OSLO, April 29 Norwegian insurer Storebrand
reported first-quarter group earnings below forecasts
on Wednesday on rising claims, costs and provision.
The firm's group profit fell to 450 million Norwegian crowns
from 728 million at the same time a year ago, well short of the
546 million crowns mean forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts.
"Storebrand needs to strengthen its reserves for longevity
by 12.4 billion crowns," the firm said. "At year-end 2014,
Storebrand had set aside 6.2 billion crowns, and in the first
quarter this year an addition 1.2 billion crowns was set aside,
resulting in a total provision of 7.4 billion crowns."
(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi, editing by Terje Solsvik)