OSLO, July 16 Norwegian insurer Storebrand said it was on track with building up its reserves due to Norwegians living longer than expected, as it reported second-quarter results that beat forecasts on Wednesday.

The firm's group profit rose to 750 million crowns ($120.59 million) from 518 million crowns at the same time a year ago, beating the 615 million crowns expected in a Reuters poll of analysts.

($1 = 6.2193 Norwegian Kroner) (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche, editing by Ole Petter Skonnord)