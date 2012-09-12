UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
OSLO, Sept 12 Storebrand
* Storebrand Boligkreditt AS issues NOK 400 million of covered bonds 2012/2017 trough a tap of the 2012/2017 covered bond issued under the EUR 2 billion EMTCN programme.
* Issue brings the total outstanding volume to NOK 2,650,000,000
* DNB Markets and SEB Mechant Banking acted as manager for the issue
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts