OSLO, July 13 Norwegian insurer Storebrand said it had appointed its former chief financial officer, Odd Arild Grefstad, as chief executive.

Grefstad, who has been acting CEO since June 1, was Storebrand's CFO from 2002 to 2011, and has been managing director of Storebrand Life Insurance since 2011.

