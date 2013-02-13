OSLO Feb 13 Norwegian insurer Storebrand posted fourth-quarter earnings below expectations on Wednesday and cut its target for rerurn on equity as it needs to strengthen reserves.

Group profit was 489 million Norwegian crowns ($89.12 million)in October-December, lagging the mean the forecast for a 593 million profit in a Reuters poll and up from a 268 million crowns profit in the year-ago period.

Storebrand said it had changed the targeted return on equity after tax and before amortisation to above 10 percent, from its earlier target of a 15 percent return, and proposed no dividend.

"Storebrand has an ambition to adapt to changes in regulation without raising new equity capital," it said. ($1 = 5.4872 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by Victoria Klesty)