MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf bourses edge down in thin trade, Kuwait outperforms
DUBAI, March 5 Most Gulf bourses edged down in light, early trade on Sunday, while Kuwait outperformed on the back of financial stocks.
OSLO Feb 13 Norwegian insurer Storebrand posted fourth-quarter earnings below expectations on Wednesday and cut its target for rerurn on equity as it needs to strengthen reserves.
Group profit was 489 million Norwegian crowns ($89.12 million)in October-December, lagging the mean the forecast for a 593 million profit in a Reuters poll and up from a 268 million crowns profit in the year-ago period.
Storebrand said it had changed the targeted return on equity after tax and before amortisation to above 10 percent, from its earlier target of a 15 percent return, and proposed no dividend.
"Storebrand has an ambition to adapt to changes in regulation without raising new equity capital," it said. ($1 = 5.4872 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by Victoria Klesty)
ABU DHABI, March 5 Abu Dhabi investment fund Mubadala Development Co sold nearly a third of its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, booking a tiny gain on its investments in the micro chip maker.
* Signs MOU with Burooj Property Development to offer exclusive dari property financing promotion on Burooj Residence Amwaj Island Source: (http://bit.ly/2mSLSZZ) Further company coverage: